Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption Andrew Brolly started two fires at the secure unit in Montrose

A convicted rapist who caused more than £34,000 worth of damage to a secure unit in Angus has been sentenced to 19 months detention.

Andrew Brolly, 18, started two fires at Rossie Young Person's Trust in Montrose after demanding to be transferred to Polmont detention centre.

Brolly was detained for three years in 2015 for raping a 13-year-old girl in Pollok, Glasgow.

He admitted setting fires at the unit and assaulting a staff member.

Brolly also admitted a charge of making threatening phone calls to a 17-year-old girl while being held at Polmont.

Depute fiscal Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court that the two fires caused extensive damage.

She said on the night of the first fire Brolly told a manager at the unit: "I am going to set fire to this place so you better get me paper."

'Beyond repair'

Miss Robertson said: "The manager refused, so he went in to his en suite and set fire to a piece of cardboard in there before moving bedding in to the en suite and allowing it to catch fire too.

"The other residents in the building needed to be evacuated to allow it to be ventilated."

The fiscal told the court that two days later Brolly ripped a sofa and removed a metal bar, which he used to repeatedly hit a television.

Miss Robertson said: "He moved furniture to effectively barricade himself in and struck a TV, DVD player and Freeview box, damaging them beyond repair, and threw paint over the walls, ceiling, furnishings and windows."

The court was told that Brolly caused a larger fire in the unit the following week.

Sheriff Alastair Brown told him: "You are behaving like a three-year-old and you need to grow up.

"If you have any spark of decency in you, you will recognise that.

"If you don't, you will spend your life in and out of institutions which is in nobody's interests."