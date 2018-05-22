Tayside and Central Scotland

Fire crews tackle industrial estate blaze in Perth

  • 22 May 2018

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at an industrial estate in Perth.

Crews were called to a "large and well developed" fire within buildings in Friarton Bridge Park at about 00:50.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said seven appliances were in attendance at the height of the blaze.

Police Scotland later tweeted that the fire had been fully extinguished.

