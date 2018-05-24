Man arrested over roadside body 'murder'

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police are treating the death of 22-year-old Annalise Johnstone as murder

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found by a roadside in Perthshire.

Police confirmed they were now treating the death of Annalise Johnstone as murder.

The body of the 22-year-old from Ardrossan in Ayrshire was found in a wooded area by the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning on 10 May.

Police in Tayside have cordoned off a number of areas nearby in recent days.

'Difficult time'

Ms Johnstone was known to have left her home in Ardrossan on Wednesday 9 May and had travelled to the Tayside area where she had relatives.

Det Supt James Smith said: "I can confirm today that we have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the death of Annalise, which is now being treated as murder.

"Our thoughts are very much with Annalise's family and friends, who are still being supported by specialist officers during this difficult time.'

"Inquiries have necessitated the closure of the B8062 and I am grateful for the patience of local residents and motorists while this work is being carried out."