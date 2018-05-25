Cyclist killed in collision with lorry in Kinross
- 25 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A male cyclist has been killed following a collision with a lorry in Kinross.
The incident took place on an unclassified road near the B9097, heading towards Nivingstone Hill at 10:00.
Police Scotland said the man's next of kin have been informed of his death.
The road is currently closed while an investigation is carried out to establish the full set of circumstances surrounding the collision.