Thousands enjoy Biggest Weekend in Perth

Image caption Emeli Sande has been among the big names performing at the Biggest Weekend in Perth

Up to 20,000 people gathered at Scone Palace in Perth for the Scottish leg of the BBC's Biggest Weekend musical festival.

Emeli Sande, Simple Minds and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are among a number of top acts taking part in the event.

The Biggest Weekend is being held in Swansea, Perth, Belfast and Coventry.

Performances by more than 120 acts will be available on BBC television, radio and online over the weekend.

Image caption The Shires performed on stage in Perth on Saturday

Image caption The sun came out for fans at the Biggest Weekend in Perth

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.