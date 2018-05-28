Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found at a property in Brown Constable Street in Dundee

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of another man in Dundee on Friday.

The man's body was found when police were called to an address on Brown Constable Street in Dundee at 09:35.

The dead man has not yet been identified by police.

Det Insp Brian Geddes said additional patrols had been carried out by community officers and thanked the local community for their understanding while investigations were carried out.