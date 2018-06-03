Image copyright Stuart Cowper

A street in the centre of Perth have been sealed off while police officers investigate a serious assault.

South Street in the city centre has been closed between Scott Street and King Edward Street after a 35-year-old man was attacked at about 01:20.

Forensic officers have been working at the scene and a silver tent has been erected.

The victim received injuries to his head and body and is being treated at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Three people are believed to have been involved in the attack and officers have asked for anyone who saw what happened, or has information about it, to get in touch.