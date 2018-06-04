Image copyright Alastair Seagroatt Image caption The area is popular with kayakers. (Library image)

A kayaker has died after an accident on a river in Perthshire.

Emergency services were called to rapids on the River Tummel near Pitlochry on Sunday after the 50-year-old got into difficulty.

Fellow members of Edinburgh Kayak Club went to his assistance after it was understood he entered the water at Clunie Dam to retrieve a paddle.

He was pulled from the water about an hour later and airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died.