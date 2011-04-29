A 23-year-old man has been remanded in custody after a 37-year-old man was badly injured in an alleged attack.

Christopher Shaw, of Rhyl, appeared at a special court at Llandudno charged with causing grievous bodily harm, with intent.

David Lewis, 37, suffered serious head injuries in an incident on 25 April near the Last Orders pub in Rhyl.

Mr Shaw is to appear at Mold Crown Court on 6 May. There was no application for bail.

The court heard that Mr Lewis was being treated at the Walton Centre, Liverpool, for head and face injuries.