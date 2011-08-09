Police are looking for a driver who they say may be key to finding four suspects who beat up a man in a street in the early hours of Monday.

The driver of a small, dark car, possibly a Renault Clio, had a verbal dispute with the four before the attack in Tonna Road, Nantyfyllon, Bridgend.

The 26-year-old victim suffered serious leg and back fractures in the attack which happened at around 0330 BST.

The man is being treated at the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend.

Bridgend CID Det Con John Doherty said: "We are particularly keen to trace the driver of a small dark coloured car, possibly a Renault Clio, who we believe was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspects prior to this assault taking place.

"We believe the driver exited the vehicle and was involved in some sort of dispute with a group of individuals before returning to the car and driving off in the general direction of Nantyfyllon.

"This is being treated as an isolated incident, nevertheless it has left the victim with some serious injuries which will require a prolonged stay in hospital."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgend CID on 101 if in Wales or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.