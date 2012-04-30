Image caption The family of Peter Lewis say he was a special man who will be sorely missed

The family of a pensioner with learning difficulties murdered at his home in Cardiff have paid tribute to him as someone with a "brilliant brain".

Peter Lewis, 68, died after being stabbed in a communal hallway outside his flat in Claude Road, Roath.

His sister Anne Wood and brother Michael Lewis said he did not regard disability as "inability".

Detectives want to trace a man seen running near the scene of the crime in the early hours of Saturday.

'Walk with God'

In a tribute released by South Wales Police, his siblings said: "Peter was born in a time when special needs were not addressed in the respectful way that we are now used to.

"He had a brilliant brain and an excellent memory, and went to school in Gabalfa, then Pengam in Cardiff.

"The little talent that Peter had, he used it to the limit; far more than an able bodied person would with all of their talent. Peter always used to say that disability is not inability.

"Peter was known and will always be remembered for his Christian walk with God, after joining the Boys Brigade and becoming a Christian.

Even though Peter's life was so full of pain and suffering, he always kept a smile on his face and made everyone around him smile too Anne Wood and Michael Lewis, Sister and brother of Peter Lewis

"Peter has always looked forward to eternal life, and described what he practised, not as religion, but as a relationship with God.

"Peter was snatched from us so prematurely, but we know he is happy in heaven now.

"Even though Peter's life was so full of pain and suffering, he always kept a smile on his face and made everyone around him smile too.

"There will be hundreds of people mourning Peter; he was such a special man. He was loved and will be sorely missed."

Mr Lewis died in hospital from a single stab wound following an incident in the communal hallway of a terraced house which had been converted into flats.

Detectives are trying to trace a man who was seen in nearby Oakfield Street at about the time of the incident at 02:40 BST on Saturday.

He is described as white, wearing a light-coloured hooded top and trainers, and was running towards Newport Road.

Image caption Police cordoned off the flat in Roath following the fatal stabbing

Police are also appealing for information from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Claude Road and Oakfield Street areas on Saturday morning between 01:00 and 03:00 BST.

Ch Supt Alun Thomas, South Wales Police divisional commander for Cardiff, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Lewis' family who continue to have our full support during this terrible time.

"I wish to reassure the people of Cardiff, and in particular Roath, that everything is being done to arrest the person responsible."

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact the incident room at Cardiff Central police station on 029 20571530 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.