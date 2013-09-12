BBC Wales and Sport Wales join forces for awards

Image caption Last year Taekwondo star Jade Jones was named as the BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2012.

A new joint BBC Wales and Sport Wales awards ceremony is to be held to honour local heroes alongside top sportsmen and women.

The combined Wales Sport Awards in December will include the long-established BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year announcement.

Sport Wales said it would be an opportunity to involve everyone from grassroots sport to elite competitors.

The BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year was established in 1954.

Director of BBC Cymru Wales, Rhodri Talfan Davies, said: "After almost 60 years the event is still a really thrilling and prestigious occasion.

"Joining forces with Sport Wales for the first time will enable us to build on the success of past years.

"It's an opportunity to highlight our support for new and emerging sporting talent here at home, as well as recognising the inspiring achievements of our established sportsmen and women across the world."

Prof Laura McAllister, the chair of Sport Wales, said it was vital to promote sport "and the individuals that make sport in Wales happen".

"It will be a real grassroots to world-class sporting celebration with the best community volunteer sharing the same stage as the top sportsperson of the last year.

"We will be able to tell the complete annual sporting story of Wales," she added.

The categories for the awards are:

Young Coach of the Year (public nomination with panel decision on winner)

Community Coach of the Year (public nomination with panel decision on winner)

Young Volunteer of the Year (public nomination with panel decision on winner)

Volunteer of the Year (public nomination with panel decision on winner)

Coach to Disabled People of the Year (public nomination with panel decision on winner)

Coach of the Year (public nomination with panel decision on winner)

Team of the Year (panel decision)

Lifetime achievement (panel decision)

Carwyn James Young Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year (panel decision)

BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year (public vote from panel shortlist)

The BBC Cymru Wales Sports Unsung Hero (public nomination with panel decision on winner) award will also be recognised at the event.

Members of the public have until 13 October to make their nominations.