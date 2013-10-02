Your Pictures: Photos from Wales
A selection of your digital photos from around Wales.
-
Peter Stevens, of Coedpoeth, Wrexham, shot this image while waiting for the Tour of Britain when he took this image of a bird and Snowdon. Please send your digital images using the link below (Your Pictures: Send Your Images) with details of yourself and how you came to take the image.
-
Llyn y Dywarchen, nears Drws y Coed, Gwynedd, as seen by Iwan Williams, of Llanrug. He said: "The moss on the tree caught my eye for this shot."
-
Marloes Sands in Pembrokeshire, as seen by Jason Davies, from Milford Haven.
-
Gemma Louise Wakeham, from Merthyr Tydfil, was pleased with the clarity of this photo she took without a tripod. She said: "I love the outdoors and thought I'd drag myself down to Glynneath, love their waterfalls - even more special when you get to walk under one! What more could you ask for?"
-
Jon Evans, of Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, was at the shore at high tide for this image of the town's pier. He said: "It's also very nice to see the pavilion being illuminated at night."
-
Paul James took this photo from the Eagle's Nest viewpoint just north of Chepstow, Monmouthshire. It shows the River Wye weaving down the valley and the racecourse in the distance on the left.
-
Dylan Owen sent in this photo. He said: "This is the view that I was presented with when I opened the curtains this morning looking down towards Caernarfon Castle and behind it Anglesey shrouded in mist."
-
Porth Ceiriad, near Abersoch, Gwynedd, as seen by Frazer Griffiths, of Llangollen, Denbighshire.
-
Rachael O'Keefe is from Swansea but now lives in Nottingham. On a trip homes she took this image of the water tower at Upper Lliw Reservoir near Felindre, Swansea.
-
Tina Eaton, from Milford Haven, from Pembrokeshire, sent in an image of a sunset at St Brides Bay. She said: "This is one of my favourite sunsets. I ended up wading into the water for this and well worth it!"
