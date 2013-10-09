Your Pictures: Photos from Wales
A selection of your digital photos from around Wales.
-
Evie McCulloch, from Glasgow, was on her first trip to Wales she was introduced to "stunning Rhossili Bay" with Worm's Head in the background. Please send your digital images using the link below (Your Pictures: Send Your Images) with details of yourself and how you came to take the image.
-
Paul Clement, of Port Talbot, sent in this photo and said: "The scenery around Barmouth railway viaduct is stunning. Everyone should visit!"
-
Sue Westacott, of Newport, and her sister enjoyed a week touring around the Ceredigion coastline. She said: "We visited Mwnt and we both loved it. We were lucky enough to spot dolphins in the water and some kites."
-
This lovely shot of Tenby, Pembrokeshire, was taken by Clive Templar, of Maesteg, Bridgend.
-
A colourful rowan tree near the old copper mine in Cwm Ceunant, in the Ogwen Valley in Snowdonia. Photo taken by Pete Whitehead, of Rachub, Gwynedd, on a walk up Carnedd y Filiast. He said: "It can't seem to make up it's mind about autumn."
-
"A real 'wow!' moment," is how Jeff Richardson, of Ipswich, described emerging from dense hill fog on Snowdon's Pyg Track to see this blanket of cloud at about 2,500ft (750m) caused by a temperature inversion. On the left is the summit of Moel Siabod and Y Lliwedd is on the right.
-
Bethen Hodges from Llanwrtyd Wells in Powys, took this picture out on an early evening stroll with her camera. She said: "These trees line the path to the well where the healing waters that made Llanwrtyd famous bubble up in Dolycoed Park."
-
Porthgain harbour, Pembrokeshire. Photo taken by Dave Tindale, Watlington, Oxfordshire, over a long weekend in the county.
-
Sunrise over Amroth, Pembrokeshire, from Saundersfoot Bay, as seen by Christine Boulton, of Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf. She said: "Come rain or shine, you could never get bored with the view!"
-
Aled Owen said he could not resist taking this photo at Dinas Dinlle, Gwynedd. He said: "The clouds parted perfectly just before sunset to show these fantastic colours."
- Your Pictures: Send your images
