Bodies in Urban Spaces: Performers take to Bangor streets
A show in which performers bend and stretch their bodies to fit urban architecture has visited Bangor, Gwynedd. The group Migrations, in partnership with arts project Pontio in Bangor, took the performance Bodies in Urban Spaces to the city's streets
Bodies in Urban Spaces, which has become a worldwide sensation, was originally created by Willie Dorner from Austria
The performance has had successful tours to Paris, Vienna, Moscow, Philadelphia, Montreal and Seoul
Organisers have estimated more than 1,000 people watched the performance during its two days in Bangor
Twenty performers, including free runners and dancers, were temporarily arranged along its route and squeezed, balanced and rearranged themselves into Bangor's nooks and crannies
The performance took in locations such as Penrallt Chapel and the Pontio shop on Bangor’s high street
Bodies in Urban Spaces wants people to rediscover their surroundings or look at familiar places differently
Migrations' artistic director Karine Decorne said: "The performances over the two days have been fantastic with the artists bending themselves into positions the audiences never knew were possible. To see so many people engaging with the artists and the city's architecture was great."