In pictures: Price of Coal exhibition in Caerphilly
The Price of Coal exhibition opens at Y Galeri in Caerphilly as part of the commemoration of the Senghenydd mining disaster centenary.
An exhibition of art inspired by mining and mining communities is opening in Caerphilly to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the mining disaster in nearby Senghenydd. This is The Burden of Imitation in the Presence of Something Real by David Carpanini
The Price Of Coal at Y Galeri features the work of four artists, including the late Nicholas Evans. Here is Awaiting News of Disaster. 439 miners died in the Senghenydd disaster in October 1913
Miners Taking a Break by Swansea-based artist Valerie Ganz, who spent time at 14 different collieries, drawing and painting miners
Nicholas Evans began working on his 14th birthday at Nantymelyn Colliery, Aberdare. He left mining after his father was killed in a mining accident but only took up painting after retirement
David Carpanini is a well known artist of Wales' industrial landscape
Early Morning at Six Bells by Valerie Ganz, who worked alongside miners both above ground and at the coalface at the local colliery. Work by Osi Rhys Osmond is also featured at the exhibition, which is open until 2 November