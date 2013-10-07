Ex-Awema chief Naz Malik faces fraud charge

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The charity's public funding was withdrawn after claims of financial mismanagement

The ex-chief executive officer of the now-defunct race equality charity Awema is to be charged with theft and fraud.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that there was sufficient evidence to bring charges against Naz Malik.

Police will now issue a summons for Mr Malik and he will be charged when he attends court at a later date.

The Swansea-based charity was wound up in February 2012 after its public funding was withdrawn after claims of financial mismanagement.

The CPS said it had been providing guidance to South Wales Police as their investigation into alleged offences committed by personnel connected to the All Wales Ethnic Minority Association had developed.

Catrin Attwell, senior crown prosecutor for CPS Wales' complex casework unit said she had now completed a formal review of the evidence gathered by the police.

"My conclusion is that there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest to charge Naz Malik with offences of theft and fraud by false representation," she said.

Det Insp Dave Runnalls, head of the economic crime unit at South Wales Police, said: "We will now be issuing a summons against Naz Malik and he will be charged when he attends court at a date and venue to be confirmed."