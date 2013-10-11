In pictures: Wild autumn in Wales
Autumn wildlife from the BBC Wales Nature Flickr group
There are around 6,000 grey seals found in Welsh waters. Seal pups can be seen between September and November in quiet coves along our coast.
October is a great time of year to see garden spiders as males come out of their hiding places in search of a mate.
There are lots of caterpillars around this month, from the plain to the weird and wonderful such as this pale tussock moth.
Autumn sees the start of the rutting season as male deer lock antlers to fight over the females. These fallow deer bucks were spotted squaring up by Mike Warburton in Margam Country Park.
Amethyst deceiver fungi are a bright purple toadstool that can be found amongst the dead leaves at this time of year.
Ibises aren't very common in the UK, but one species, the glossy ibis, occasionally arrives as a stray from southern Europe. Laurence Clark spotted this one on the River Clwyd.
Leaping sea trout (sewin) in the River Tawe, fighting the raging torrents to spawn in the quieter waters upstream.
Rose hips are in abundance right now and have been used since medieval times for cooking and contain twenty more times vitamin C than oranges.
Dragonflies are still very active at the moment but the recent cold snap may have grounded a few. Steve Liptrot spotted this common darter in Margam Country Park.
A little grebe biting off more than it can chew. These dumpy little birds change colour after the breeding season, losing their distinctive red neck for a duller brown and white colour in the autumn.