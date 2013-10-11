In pictures: Wild autumn in Wales

  • 11 October 2013
Autumn wildlife from the BBC Wales Nature Flickr group

  • Grey seal pup by Brackenb on Flickr

    There are around 6,000 grey seals found in Welsh waters. Seal pups can be seen between September and November in quiet coves along our coast.

  • A garden spider sat in its web

    October is a great time of year to see garden spiders as males come out of their hiding places in search of a mate.

  • Pale tussock caterpillar

    There are lots of caterpillars around this month, from the plain to the weird and wonderful such as this pale tussock moth.

  • Fallow deer bucks

    Autumn sees the start of the rutting season as male deer lock antlers to fight over the females. These fallow deer bucks were spotted squaring up by Mike Warburton in Margam Country Park.

  • Amethist deceiver fungi

    Amethyst deceiver fungi are a bright purple toadstool that can be found amongst the dead leaves at this time of year.

  • Glossy ibis

    Ibises aren't very common in the UK, but one species, the glossy ibis, occasionally arrives as a stray from southern Europe. Laurence Clark spotted this one on the River Clwyd.

  • Sewin or sea trout leaping

    Leaping sea trout (sewin) in the River Tawe, fighting the raging torrents to spawn in the quieter waters upstream.

  • Rose hips

    Rose hips are in abundance right now and have been used since medieval times for cooking and contain twenty more times vitamin C than oranges.

  • common darter dragonfly

    Dragonflies are still very active at the moment but the recent cold snap may have grounded a few. Steve Liptrot spotted this common darter in Margam Country Park.

  • little grebe catching a fish

    A little grebe biting off more than it can chew. These dumpy little birds change colour after the breeding season, losing their distinctive red neck for a duller brown and white colour in the autumn.