Man's body found at Llandegfan, Anglesey, bungalow

  • 8 October 2013
Police were called to the house last Saturday
A man's body had been found at a bungalow in an Anglesey village but police say the death is not suspicious.

People in Llandegfan say they were alerted by police on Saturday that a discovery had been made at the address.

It is believed the body many have been at the property for some time, after a postal worker reported his suspicions.

North Wales Police said the dead man lived at the address. The coroner has been informed.

In a statement, North Wales Police said a pathologist had carried out a post mortem examination.

It said: 'Police were called to an address in Llandegfan, Anglesey, at 11:25am on Saturday 5 October.

"A deceased man was located at the address. At this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious. There are no further details available."

