Teenager airlifted to hospital after Snowdonia mountain fall

A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after tripping while with a school party descending a mountain in Snowdonia.

The youngster gashed his head following the 12ft (4m) fall at Cwm Bochlwyd, on a footpath leading down from Tryfan.

Members of Ogwen mountain rescue team helped out but because of the boy's injuries he was flown to Alder Hey Children's hospital in Liverpool.

He was stable and conscious following the incident.