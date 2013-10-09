Teenager airlifted to hospital after Snowdonia mountain fall
- 9 October 2013
- From the section Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after tripping while with a school party descending a mountain in Snowdonia.
The youngster gashed his head following the 12ft (4m) fall at Cwm Bochlwyd, on a footpath leading down from Tryfan.
Members of Ogwen mountain rescue team helped out but because of the boy's injuries he was flown to Alder Hey Children's hospital in Liverpool.
He was stable and conscious following the incident.