Operation Pallial: Man arrested over care home abuse

Detectives investigating historic sex abuse at children's homes in north Wales have arrested a man on suspicion of child cruelty and indecent assault.

Officers attached to Operation Pallial - the investigation being run by the National Crime Agency (NCA) - arrested a 52-year-old from Mold, Flintshire.

The offences, against four boys and one girl, are alleged to have taken place between 1981 and 1988, when they were aged 13 or 14 years old.

The man was arrested in Merseyside.

He has been taken to a police station to be interviewed in the St Helens area, close to where he was apprehended on Thursday morning.

The arrest is the eleventh to date in relation to Operation Pallial, an investigation led by NCA Director General Keith Bristow into recent allegations of historic abuse in the care system in north Wales.

It was launched last November to look at allegations relating to 18 care homes between 1963 and 1992.

One person has so far been charged with a large number of serious sexual offences.