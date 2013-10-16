Your Pictures: Photos from Wales
A selection of your digital photos from around Wales.
-
The view towards Bangor and Caernarfon from Cwm Idwal just outside Bethesda, Gwynedd. Photo by Andy Jones, Pentre, Deeside, Flintshire. Please send your digital images using the link below (Your Pictures: Send Your Images) with details of yourself and how you came to take the image.
-
Tom Dee, from Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, said this photo he took one evening at Dunraven Bay, at Southerndown in the Vale of Glamorgan, a place he often visits, is called Motion.
-
Sue Westacott, of Newport, sent in this image. She said: "While walking along the cliffs in west Wales, I couldn't help admiring the formation that the water had left on the sands at Poppit Sands in the early evening."
-
Jason Davies took this black and white photograph of Carew Castle in Pembrokeshire. Mr Davies says he enjoys taking images around the county.
-
Taking a rest - a seal in a boat photographed by Howard Williams from Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, at the end of a week on Skomer Island's nature reserve.
-
This Snowdonia panorama was taken by Robat Williams from the summit of Tryfan during a hike with a friend. He said he liked the way the shadows create patterns across the mountains.
-
Paul Clement from Port Talbot captured workers doing maintenance on Barmouth railway bridge in this photo.
-
This graveyard view westwards at sunset was taken by the Reverend Roger Pitman, from Llangeinor, near Bridgend.
-
Autumn leaves captured in Colonels Park woods above Whitebrook, Monmouthshire, by Mike Owen while who was walking his dogs.
-
This photo of a magnificent tree in autumn foliage was taken by Iwan Williams at Treborth, Bangor.