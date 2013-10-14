Remembering Senghenydd, the UK's worst mining disaster
Photos remembering Senghenydd, the UK's worst mining disaster, that killed 439 miners and one rescue worker on 14 October, 1913.
One hundred years ago, the UK's worst mining disaster took place at the Universal Colliery in Senghenydd, near Caerphilly. (All images copyright National Library of Wales).
The explosion, probably caused by the ignition of highly-flammable firedamp (or methane), was made worse by the dry coal dust on the pit floor and walls, which spread the fire further, trapping over 400 men underground. The blast was so strong it pushed a two-ton lift cage up into the headgear.
The photographer W. Benton reached the area shortly after the disaster to document the event. Benton, who specialised in recording disasters, had a studio in Glasgow. Here he has added the caption: "The scene at the pit head, hour by hour all through the day".
After arriving in the area, Benton rented a local room and photographed the scenes following the disaster. He later published them as a series of 25 postcards, in an early form of photo-journalism.
As the rescue operation was underway, initially trying to control the fire and search for survivors, the local community gathered to await news. Tragically, six days later, the death toll reached 439 mine workers and one rescue team member.
The disaster's impact on the community was devastating. It left behind 205 widows, 542 children and 62 dependent parents. Here, Benton captures a "little mother" on the hillside waiting for news.
The mine manager and mine owners, Lewis Merthyr Consolidated Collieries, were prosecuted for breaches of the Coal Mines Act of 1911. However, Shaw was only fined £24, prompting a local newspaper headline 'Miners' Lives at 1s 1½p'. This photograph shows the scene outside the mortuary.
In 1981, a memorial to those who died was erected on the site of the old colliery. On the centenary of the disaster, the people of Senghenydd will unveil a new memorial.