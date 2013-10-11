Operation Pallial: Care home abuse arrest man bailed

A man arrested on suspicion of indecent assault and child cruelty as part of an investigation into historical sex abuse at children's homes has been bailed.

Officers looking into alleged incidents at the homes in north Wales arrested the 52-year-old from Mold, Flintshire, on Thursday.

He has been bailed until mid-January.

He was arrested as part of Operation Pallial, an investigation into historic sex abuse being run by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

It was launched last November to look at allegations relating to 18 care homes between 1963 and 1992.

One person has so far been charged with a large number of serious sexual offences.