Cardiff Airport runway reopens after Aer Lingus tyre bursts

Image caption The aircraft came to a stop on the runway

The runway at Cardiff Airport has reopened after an aircraft's tyre burst on landing.

Several flights have been diverted or cancelled as a result of the incident.

All 37 passengers on Aer Lingus flight EI3296 from Dublin were able to disembark safely, said an airport spokesman.

The airport is advising passengers to check its website for details of flight diversions or delays.

The incident happened 15:32 BST.

"During the landing a tyre burst occurred and the aircraft came to a stop on the runway," said Cardiff Airport in a statement.

The airport runway was closed while the recovery of the aircraft is underway.

It reopened at 17:34 and the airport is now fully operational.

Several flights have been diverted or cancelled, and may be operating with a delay whilst operations return to normal, said the airport.

Anybody travelling through Cardiff Airport is advised to check in as normal and contact their airline if they have any questions.