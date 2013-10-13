2013 Research As Art exhibition: Swansea University research
Scientists at Swansea University are encouraged to demonstrate the beauty and human touch in the research they do, with the best images being exhibited at the Royal Institution in London.
The Royal Institution in London is hosting a Research as Art exhibition, showcasing the work of Swansea University researchers. Menna Price (Psychology) is looking at impulsivity and the ability to exhibit self-control - in this image, involving her children
This is Kronebreen, the fastest-flowing glacier on Arctic Spitsbergen, with satellite radar images taken 11 days apart. Adrian Luckman (Geography)
Standing like tombstones in a forgotten cemetery, these are lead halide perovskite solar cells, from Matt Carnie (IKC/Engineering). Entitled 'Graveyard of ambition?', after experiments which didn't go as well as hoped. He said: "At this point it is important to try and understand why things went wrong, as this is the key to making those small improvements which can lead to that all-important breakthrough."
The overall winner Laura North (Materials Engineer) uses a cartoon strip to illustrate using testing and prototype techniques to replicate a toy inside a chocolate egg - without breaking the egg
'Finding needles in four-dimensional haystacks' is by Ed Bennett (Physics). Each cube represents the same moment in time, of a space 100,000 times smaller than an atom, in a theory describing interactions of elementary particles
'Cydweithio Cymreig: The collected videoconferences', Steve Williams (Information Services & Systems). This exploratory data analysis image represents one month’s video-conferences involving academic sites across Wales
'What Lies Beneath' by Alice Hicks. Tidal power in Brittany. Beneath the surface, marine scientists are researching the potential physical and acoustic interactions between porpoises, seals and tidal turbines
'Beyond the smoke', Cristina Santin (Geography) captures a huge experimental forest fire in Canada, where carbon in the atmosphere and also converted into charcoal is being studied
'Splashes and waves, ripples and spills', as part of a cyber terrorism project, this image illustrates the lexicon of cyberspace, with water symbolism, from crashes to surfing (Law, Politics, Engineering).
'New tools from insect poo', an abstract work created by a colony of blood-sucking insects called Rhodnius prolixus - their 'paint' is their excrement. From Miranda Whitten (Medicine)
'Phoenix from the ashes'. A few weeks after fires in Melbourne in 2009, this shows the capability of eucalyptus trees to produce shoots straight from charred bark, by Stefan Doerr (Geography). The free exhibition at the Royal Institution in Mayfair, London, is on from 14 October to 15 November 2013