Wales

Missing Michael Driver, 13, from Rogiet found safe and well

  • 17 October 2013
  • From the section Wales

A teenager who went missing from his home in Monmouthshire has been found safe and well.

Michael Driver, 13, from Rogiet near Newport, disappeared at about 14:30 BST on Saturday 12 October.

Police became concerned for the teenager's welfare because of his age and police revealed he had connections with Merthyr Tydfil.

But the force said Michael was found on Thursday.

