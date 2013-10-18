In pictures: Paul Potts film premiere
From mobile phone salesman to red carpet premiere. Opera singer Paul Potts, of Port Talbot, and his wife Julie-Ann attended the star studded screening of the new film which depicts his rise to stardom, starring James Corden.
Gavin and Stacey star James Corden - pictured with wife Julia Carey - plays the role of Britain's Got Talent winner Potts in One Chance, which had its European premiere in London's Leicester Square on Thursday evening.
Alexandra Roach, of Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, plays Julie-Ann Potts in the film. She previously played a young Margaret Thatcher in the film The Iron Lady, with Oscar winner Meryl Streep. Potts won Britain's Got Talent in 2007 with his performance of Nessun Dorma and the tenor is now reputed to be worth £6m.
A host of celebrities took to the red carpet for the film, including actress Julie Walters, who plays Bristol-born Potts's mother.
Take That singer and judge on The X Factor, Gary Barlow, was also at the premiere of the film, which concentrates on the early part of Potts's life as he struggles to carve out a career for himself as an opera singer. The film leads up to Potts's first audition for TV talent show Britain's Got Talent.
Speaking at the premiere, Corden said: I just always saw the film as about a young boy from an industrial steel town in Wales dreaming of being an opera singer in a world where no one really listens to opera, and through tremendous adversity never really gives up."