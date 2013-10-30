Your Pictures: Photos from Wales

  • 30 October 2013

A selection of your digital photos from around Wales.

  • Matthew Jones from Tredegar took this photo of the lighthouse at Porthcawl while waiting for the severe storm St Jude to reach the UK.

  • Another image of the stormy seafront at Porthcawl at the weekend, this time from Christine Harbourne

  • Jonny Campbell took this image from the Cardiff Barrage towards Penarth and the Bristol Channel just as the storm clouds were gathering on Sunday night.

  • Still stormy weather, Craig MacDougall from Wrexham sent in this photo of his daughter fighting off the rain and the wind

  • Mike Hackett from Birmingham was on holiday in north Wales when he took this image of the estuary at Aberdyfi.

  • Adam Brooks of Swansea says he took this image of the River Twrch just as autumn was creeping in.

  • Paul Roberts from Llanberis, Gwynedd sent in this photo and said this beautiful cow was photographed on the hills near his home by him.

  • A photo of impressive autumn colours taken at Pont Ogwen, Bethesda by Richard Jones, from Caernarfon.

