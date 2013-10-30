Your Pictures: Photos from Wales
A selection of your digital photos from around Wales.
-
Matthew Jones from Tredegar took this photo of the lighthouse at Porthcawl while waiting for the severe storm St Jude to reach the UK. . Please send your digital images using the link below (Your Pictures: Send Your Images) with details of yourself and how you came to take the image.
-
Another image of the stormy seafront at Porthcawl at the weekend, this time from Christine Harbourne
-
Jonny Campbell took this image from the Cardiff Barrage towards Penarth and the Bristol Channel just as the storm clouds were gathering on Sunday night.
-
Still stormy weather, Craig MacDougall from Wrexham sent in this photo of his daughter fighting off the rain and the wind
-
Mike Hackett from Birmingham was on holiday in north Wales when he took this image of the estuary at Aberdyfi.
-
Adam Brooks of Swansea says he took this image of the River Twrch just as autumn was creeping in.
-
Paul Roberts from Llanberis, Gwynedd sent in this photo and said this beautiful cow was photographed on the hills near his home by him.
-
A photo of impressive autumn colours taken at Pont Ogwen, Bethesda by Richard Jones, from Caernarfon.
