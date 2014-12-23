Woman 'critical' after being struck by car in Penarth
- 23 December 2014
A woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, say police.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Redlands Road shortly before 17:15 GMT on Tuesday.
South Wales Police said the woman was being taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff by ambulance.