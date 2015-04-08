Margaret Harries' stroke care failings at Royal Glamorgan Hospital

Image copyright family photo Image caption Margaret Harries later died in November 2014

The care given to an 86-year-old woman who waited six hours to see a doctor after having a stroke in hospital was inadequate, an ombudsman has ruled.

Margaret Harries, from Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff, later went on to have a second stroke at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, Llantrisant, in 2012.

Her family made repeated requests for answers from Cwm Taf health board.

The public services ombudsman said the health board "failed to properly protect" her from an avoidable stroke.

Nick Bennett upheld the family's complaint and said Cwm Taf health board failed to assess and treat her symptoms promptly and effectively. It has apologised.

The ombudsman said there was also a delay in her being seen by a suitably trained clinician and in transferring her to an acute stroke unit, he said.

A report into her care said Mrs Harries was admitted to hospital on 24 March 2012 because she was suffering with diarrhoea and vomiting.

She was waiting to be discharged on 4 April when she suffered her first stroke and, despite family requests, was not seen by a doctor for more than six hours.

Then, overnight whilst she was sleeping, she suffered a further significant stroke.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mrs Harries' son Ceri Harries said he was still angry

The report found the health board failed to:

Follow the relevant NICE stroke guidance and did not have an adequate stroke protocol

Provide (or record the provision of) appropriate nursing care

Keep appropriate records

Comply with complaints guidance

Mrs Harries' son Ceri Harries said the health board repeatedly delayed responding to the family's complaint and he was dissatisfied with the way it was handled and with Cwm Taf's response.

"I still feel angry about it," he said. "Just reading the report now is quite upsetting.

"We all feel really upset about what's happened because my mother was a lovely woman and she's disappeared over time."

Cwm Taf has agreed to give a written apology for the failures identified in the report - which referred to Mrs Harries as Mrs M - and to pay £5,500.

Allison Williams, chief executive of Cwm Taf University Health Board, said: "We reiterate our sincere apologies to Mrs M's family following her treatment in April 2012, and apologise for the distress caused as a result of the failings identified within the report.

"We accept the Public Services Ombudsman's findings in respect of this case and work is ongoing within the health board to address the report's recommendations."

Mrs Harries was transferred to another hospital for rehabilitation a week after her stroke and was discharged to a nursing home in February 2013. She died in November 2014.