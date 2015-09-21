Alec Warburton: Body found in landlord murder probe

Image caption Alec Warburton (left) disappeared on 31 July and his lodger David Ellis is in Ireland

A body has been found in a murder investigation following the disappearance of a Swansea landlord.

Alec Warburton, 59, from Sketty, has not been seen since 31 July.

South Wales Police said the body was found near the village of Dolwyddelan, Conwy county, on Sunday and a post mortem examination will be carried out.

Mr Warburton's lodger David Ellis, 40, is in Ireland and South Wales Police have applied for a European arrest warrant.

Police said the body has not been formally identified, but Mr Warburton' family is being kept informed.