In pictures: Wales' finest fans
You've been sending us your pictures - mostly of your dogs - of you backing the rugby and football boys.
-
Cari will be barking on the rugby and football boys from the beautiful windswept Pauanui beach, New Zealand as Wales celebrates a momentous day of sport.
-
Football fan Karl Davies managed to squeeze two flags into this picture - 'C'mon Wales!! Smash 'em!!' he said on Facebook ahead of the Wales team's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Euro 2016 qualifier.
-
Endaf Price and his family prepare to watch the Wales v Australia Rugby World Cup game in Copacabana, New South Wales, Australia.
-
The lengths some women will go to catch the bouquet... a bridal party form a line out in Ynysangharad park, Pontypridd on what has been dubbed 'Super Saturday'
-
Yes you do want to see another picture of a patriotic dog wearing a rugby shirt. Here's Hunter.
-
Here's Michelle and Byron Harris, they'll be watching the game from their home in St Savinien, France.
-
Tamsin Carey's son Meryen, nine, from Canton in Cardiff, built the Welsh flag on Minecraft.
-
And another dog... Here's Puppy, Martyn Taff Jones' pet backing Wales.