Your Pictures: 14-20 October 2015
A selection of your pictures from around Wales.
-
Low tide at Newport, Pembrokeshire, captured by Tracy Rees.
-
Photographer Tim Bow captured this image of the Milky Way, seen from the Brecon Beacons.
-
The shards of sunlight coming through clouds was taken from Bangor pier by Iwan Williams from Llanrug, Gwynedd.
-
This multi-coloured sky as seen from Mynydd y Glyn, Rhondda Cynon Taff was captured by Bev Taylor.
-
View from Moel Fenlli on the Clwydian Range, taken by Phil Wentworth from Wirral while mountain biking in Denbighshire.
-
Andrew James found this cheeky badger sniffing around for food on his patio at home in Connah's Quay, Flintshire.
-
Sunset over Grassholm Island off Pembrokeshire, taken by Ruth Ashworth.
-
James Williams from Talysarn took this sunset shot at Dinas Dinlle, Gwynedd, on a beach trip with his five-year-old daughter.
-
Genevieve Nickolls' children and neighbours on an autumn morning cycle at Riverside park in Bedwas, Caerphilly county.
-
Laugharne Castle as seen from Dylan Thomas’s October birthday walk, by Katherine Pritchard from Swansea.
-
Swansea marina at sunset, taken by Alec Snell.
-
Nia Boyd's walk through the woods with her husband and daughter, taken in Llanfyllin, Powys.
