Your Pictures: 14-20 October 2015

  • 21 October 2015
A selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Low tide at Newport, Pembrokeshire.

    Low tide at Newport, Pembrokeshire, captured by Tracy Rees.

  • The Milky Way, seen from the Brecon Beacons.

    Photographer Tim Bow captured this image of the Milky Way, seen from the Brecon Beacons.

  • Sunbeams coming through the clouds over Bangor

    The shards of sunlight coming through clouds was taken from Bangor pier by Iwan Williams from Llanrug, Gwynedd.

  • A multi-coloured sky as seen from Mynydd y Glyn, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

    This multi-coloured sky as seen from Mynydd y Glyn, Rhondda Cynon Taff was captured by Bev Taylor.

  • View from Moel Fenlli on the Clwydian Range in Denbighshire, taken by Phil Wentworth

    View from Moel Fenlli on the Clwydian Range, taken by Phil Wentworth from Wirral while mountain biking in Denbighshire.

  • Badger

    Andrew James found this cheeky badger sniffing around for food on his patio at home in Connah's Quay, Flintshire.

  • Grassholm Island

    Sunset over Grassholm Island off Pembrokeshire, taken by Ruth Ashworth.

  • Dinas Dinlle, Gwynedd

    James Williams from Talysarn took this sunset shot at Dinas Dinlle, Gwynedd, on a beach trip with his five-year-old daughter.

  • Boys on a cycle ride at Bedwas, Caerphilly county

    Genevieve Nickolls' children and neighbours on an autumn morning cycle at Riverside park in Bedwas, Caerphilly county.

  • Laugharne Castle

    Laugharne Castle as seen from Dylan Thomas’s October birthday walk, by Katherine Pritchard from Swansea.

  • Swansea marina

    Swansea marina at sunset, taken by Alec Snell.

  • A walk in the woods at Llanfyllin, Powys

    Nia Boyd's walk through the woods with her husband and daughter, taken in Llanfyllin, Powys.

