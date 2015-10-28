Your Pictures: 21-27 October 2015
A selection of your pictures from around Wales.
Paul Jones captured this autumn scene as he walked his dog along the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Please email your digital images with details of yourself and how you came to take the image to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk Your picture could feature in next week's gallery or on Twitter @BBCWalesNews, Facebook BBC Wales News or Instagram BBCWalesNews.
This bridge over the River Wye in Chepstow is undergoing restoration work. Linda Hall took this shot from the castle walls.
Howard Pryce-Jones of Sully, Vale of Glamorgan, snapped this colourful shot of beach huts along the Barry Island promenade.
Colin Consterdine took this picture of a rainbow on his way to work in Cardigan, Ceredigion.
Phil Wentworth emailed in this picture taken in Llandegla, Denbighshire.
Edward Hinton from Roath, Cardiff, captured this autumnal scene on a stroll along the Taff Trail.
Aberdulais Falls in Neath Port Talbot caught on camera by John Hopkin from Brynamman, Carmarthenshire.
Christine McCarthy caught a shot of her dog Charlie racing along Benllech beach on Anglesey.
Tina Townhill of Groeslon, Gwynedd, was eagle-eyed to spot clouds casting a dragon-shaped shadow while she was stood on Cwm Idwal in Snowdonia.
This golden-coloured sunset was taken by Thomas Williams as he stood on Aberavon beach in Neath Port Talbot.
Llyn Padarn in Llanberis, Gwynedd, taken by Rhiannon Mair.
These bright colours at Bryngarw House in Brynmenyn, Bridgend, were photographed by Anthony Wright.
