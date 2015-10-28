Your Pictures: 21-27 October 2015

  • 28 October 2015
  • From the section Wales

A selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal

    Paul Jones captured this autumn scene as he walked his dog along the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Please email your digital images with details of yourself and how you came to take the image to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk Your picture could feature in next week's gallery or on Twitter @BBCWalesNews, Facebook BBC Wales News or Instagram BBCWalesNews.

  • The Iron Bridge in Chepstow

    This bridge over the River Wye in Chepstow is undergoing restoration work. Linda Hall took this shot from the castle walls.

  • Beach huts on Barry Island promenade

    Howard Pryce-Jones of Sully, Vale of Glamorgan, snapped this colourful shot of beach huts along the Barry Island promenade.

  • A rainbow in Cardigan, Ceredigion

    Colin Consterdine took this picture of a rainbow on his way to work in Cardigan, Ceredigion.

  • A mountain bike rider in Llandegla, Denbighshire

    Phil Wentworth emailed in this picture taken in Llandegla, Denbighshire.

  • The river seen from the Taff Trail

    Edward Hinton from Roath, Cardiff, captured this autumnal scene on a stroll along the Taff Trail.

  • Aberdulais Falls in Neath Port Talbot

    Aberdulais Falls in Neath Port Talbot caught on camera by John Hopkin from Brynamman, Carmarthenshire.

  • Charlie the dog running along Benllech beach on Anglesey

    Christine McCarthy caught a shot of her dog Charlie racing along Benllech beach on Anglesey.

  • A dragon-shaped cloud shadow on a hill in Snowdonia

    Tina Townhill of Groeslon, Gwynedd, was eagle-eyed to spot clouds casting a dragon-shaped shadow while she was stood on Cwm Idwal in Snowdonia.

  • A sunset taken from Aberavon beach

    This golden-coloured sunset was taken by Thomas Williams as he stood on Aberavon beach in Neath Port Talbot.

  • Llyn Padarn in Llanberis, Gwynedd

    Llyn Padarn in Llanberis, Gwynedd, taken by Rhiannon Mair.

  • Trees at Bryngarw House, Bridgend

    These bright colours at Bryngarw House in Brynmenyn, Bridgend, were photographed by Anthony Wright.

More on this story