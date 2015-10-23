Minimum wage: 10 firms who breached pay rules named

Ten employers in Wales who failed to pay workers the minimum wage have been publicly named by the UK government.

Each firm neglected to pay one worker the required amount and collectively owed staff £7,587.

The employers, who have all now repaid the outstanding wages, ranged from petrol stations and hairdressers to couriers and travel firms.

In 2013, the government revised rules allowing it to publicly name companies found to have breached wage laws.

On 1 October, the national minimum wage rose to by 20p to £6.70 per hour.

It stands at £6.70 per hour for adults, £5.30 per hour for 18 to 20-year-olds and £3.87 per hour for 16 to 17-year-olds. Apprentices are entitled to the minimum wage for their age group.

Those who do not pay the correct rates face fines of up to £20,000, as well as criminal prosecution.

The 10 employers who underpaid workers were: