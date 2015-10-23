David Ellis in court charged with Alec Warburton murder

Image caption David Ellis (r) will appear in court of Friday, accused of murdering Alec Warburton

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering his landlord.

David Craig Ellis, 40, appeared at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Friday, accused of killing Alec Warburton between 30 July and 7 August.

Mr Warburton, 59, went missing from his home in Vivian Road, Sketty, on 31 July and his body was found near Dolwyddelan, Conwy, on 20 September.

Mr Ellis spoke only to confirm his name and age and will go before Swansea Crown Court on Monday.

Mr Ellis was arrested in Ireland on 18 September and his extradition to the UK was completed on Thursday.