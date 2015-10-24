Betsi Cadwaladr health board 'not safe' claims ex-member

An ex-member of the health board covering north Wales claims it is 'not safe' after the board was told it will stay in special measures for two years.

The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board was placed under Welsh government control in the summer.

The comments were made by the Rev Hywel Meredydd Davies, who was an independent board member until March 2015.

But visiting one of its hospitals on Friday, the Welsh first minister said safety at the board was not an issue.

Mr Davies was speaking to BBC Wales following the release of a letter spelling out reasons to keep it in special measures.

He feared some senior managers would leave their posts if the health board remained under government control for so long.

"We need to secure the organisation's leadership and I don't think we'll attract a strong leader for two years," he argued.

"And I'm worried that a number of senior leaders will leave too."

He said the letter setting out the terms of the special measures period to the interim chief executive, Simon Dean, pointed to "a lack of organisation, lack of accountability and general disarray".

"And it's not safe. The Board is not safe," he added.

But on a visit to Denbighshire's Glan Clwyd Hospital on Friday, First Minister Carwyn Jones said patients in north Wales can be "absolutely confident" that they are receiving the care they deserve.

"But we needed to be confident that the Board was moving in the right direction. We weren't," said the first minister.

"That's why the Board has been taken into special measures. That's why we have the right level of support there. There's a great deal of determination to take the Board in the right direction."

"There's no suggestion that there's an issue with safety. There's no suggestion that there's an issue with the standard of treatment."