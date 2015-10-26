'Serious concerns' raised over north Wales midwives

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke explains the findings

"Serious concerns" have been raised over the education and supervision of midwives in north Wales following a review.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) carried out an "extraordinary review" of the system in July.

It followed moves by Bangor University to withdraw midwifery students from Glan Clwyd Hospital, and concerns flagged by Health Inspectorate Wales.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said it had developed an action plan.

Prof Angela Hopkins, executive director of nursing and midwifery at the health board, said: "Most of the recommendations made in the NMC reports have already been addressed."

The review by the NMC examined how closely rules on supervising midwives across north Wales were being followed.

But the investigators found on two measures the midwife services were falling short:

Annual audit of the supervision of midwives in the Betsi Cadwaladr board area was not being undertaken or completed

Not all individual 'annual supervisory reviews', which make sure midwives have carried out mandatory training, were being completed

Jackie Smith, NMC chief executive and registrar, said: "The reports from our extraordinary review show that there are serious concerns around the nursing and midwifery education programmes.

"We need to be assured that our standards for education and for the supervision of midwives are being met, and that the public's safety is protected.

"It is essential that all the relevant organisations collaborate to address the issues raised by the review. We will work closely with Bangor University, Health Inspectorate Wales and other stakeholders to improve the situation and strengthen public protection."

Prof Hopkins said: "We would like to reassure our patients regarding the quality and standard of education for student nurses and midwives in north Wales, and to advise that issues raised regarding the supervision of midwives have been fully addressed."

The investigation was prompted by escalating concerns at the health board about how maternity services might be reorganised.

Officials wanted to remove consultant-led care from Glan Clwyd Hospital at Bodelwyddan in Denbighshire - but that faced being overturned by a judicial review.

It led Health Inspectorate Wales to flag the issue to the NMC in June, just weeks before the entire health board was put into special measures by the Welsh government.

At the same time, according to the report published on Monday, Bangor University withdrew midwifery students from Glan Clwyd due to "an unsuitable practice learning environment due to the unprofessional behaviours and attitudes of some clinicians".

The university said it had been working with the health board to address issues raised by the extraordinary review and stated that the situation "had improved since the report was written in July".

"We are now focussing on the remaining areas that need attention, but in the meantime students can be assured that the high standard of their education will be safeguarded," said Prof Jo Rycroft-Malone, who heads Bangor's School of Healthcare Sciences.

The NMC review also contained some criticism of the work of Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) as the body responsible in Wales for safeguarding standards of supervision and training.

But on Monday, HIW said all standards set by the NMC and recommendations made in report have now been met.