Man, 24, in court after Porthcawl nightclub crash

A 24-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with a crash outside a nightclub which left 13 people injured.

An Audi A4 hit the area outside Streets nightclub in Porthcawl, Bridgend county, on Sunday at 01:00 GMT.

Ryan Ford is charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving, driving without insurance, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, and theft.

He was remanded in custody.

Bridgend Magistrates' Court was told he will appear before Cardiff Crown Court on 9 November.

An 18-year-old woman is helping South Wales Police with their inquiries.

The injured, aged between 17 and 43, were taken to hospitals in Bridgend and Swansea - most with leg injuries.

Abertawe Bro Morgannwg health board said three patients remained in the Princess of Wales hospital in Bridgend and two in Swansea's Morriston hospital all with lower limb injuries.

Two received operations on Sunday, one on Monday and another is also scheduled to be operated on later today.

All patients are stable and all injuries are non-life threatening, said a spokesperson.

Glamorgan cricketer Tom Dalton, 19, was the among the injured

Injured Tom Dalton, 19, who needed a leg operation, tweeted a picture from his hospital bed thanking well-wishers. The cricketer played for Glamorgan's 2nd XI during 2015.

He tweeted to say he felt "very very lucky to be alive".

Mr Dalton plays for South Wales Premier League champions Bridgend and has represented Wales at Minor Counties level.