Overall hotel numbers for Wales up for summer peak
Occupancy rates in hotels, bed and breakfasts and guesthouses have risen overall during the peak summer months.
The Wales Occupancy Survey figures show 79% of hotels were full in July and August, but, while it was up 3% year-on-year for July, August's figure fell 1% with south Wales suffering.
Guesthouses and B&Bs were up 8% to 59% in July with August up 1% to 58%, with self-catering unit rates also climbing.
Mid Wales enjoyed the biggest year-on-year rises overall.