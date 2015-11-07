Caradoc Evans: 100-year-old literary storm returns

Image copyright Ceredigion County Council

One hundred years ago, a slim collection of short stories turned an unknown Welsh writer into public enemy number one.

Caradoc Evans's book My People: Stories of the Peasantry of West Wales pulled no punches in its depiction of a cruel, patriarchal Welsh-speaking community, obsessed with status, reputation and the rigid rules of the Chapel.

The work was lauded in England, but in Wales the knives were out for its author, with the Western Mail branding him the "best hated man" in the country.

There have been several events to mark the centenary of My People in 2015, including the first ever stage version of the book. So has Caradoc Evans finally been forgiven?

If you are after a spot of light reading, My People is probably not the book for you.

In one story, a starving old lady resorts to eating roasted rat, having spent her meagre income on a bible for a puffed-up local preacher.

In another, a supposedly God-fearing farmer declares his wife insane and locks her in the loft, taking her out at night, strapped in a cow's harness, "for an airing".

The starving, old lady dies and the "madwoman" loses six of her eight children. There are no happy endings here.

"It's dark material," says writer and broadcaster Jon Gower.

"It's mordant, scabrous, bilious and really pretty bleak. But then again, life for many of the agricultural labourers in that era was tough and Evans said that he was holding up a mirror to that life."

Image copyright Ceredigion County Council Image caption Evans's mother was widowed when he was four and brought up her five children in extreme poverty

David "Caradoc" Evans was born in 1878 in Llanfihangel-ar-Arth, Carmarthenshire, and brought up in the village of Rhydlewis, Ceredigion. He was four years old when his father died and his mother, a tenant farmer, struggled in extreme poverty to raise her five children.

Evans left school aged 14 to work as an apprentice draper, later moving south to Barry, Cardiff and eventually London. He became a journalist, working for the Daily Mirror for many years.

My People was his first book and he claimed it was based on reality; on stories he had heard and events he had witnessed during his unhappy, impoverished childhood.

The blurb for the book's first edition read: "The justification for the author's realistic pictures of peasant life as he knows it is the obvious sincerity of his aim, which is to portray, that he might make ashamed."

'Absolutely hated'

The reaction in Wales was pure outrage.

The Western Mail branded the book "a farrago of filth" and David Lloyd George branded Evans a "renegade". The fact it had been well-received in England only served to intensify the anger.

Two Welsh galleries refused his portrait and, while on display in London, it was slashed across the throat.

Ceredigion-based author Lyn Ebenezer remembers his parents discussing "that nasty man", who returned to live near Aberystwyth with his second wife - romantic novelist Countess Helene Marguerite Barcynska - after the outbreak of war in 1939.

"As a very small child, I was in a car with my father and his friend and we saw a man at the bus stop in New Cross, wearing a red shirt and a wide-brimmed hat," he said. "I remember my father calling him a devil. It was only years later that I realised it was Caradoc Evans.

"My mother told me that whenever he got on the bus and sat down, people would get up and move as far away as possible. They didn't want anything to do with him.

Image copyright Google Image caption The village shop in Evans's hometown Rhydlewis, where he still inspires strong feelings

"People did absolutely hate him. You only had to mention his name and people would be fuming. I am sure he liked it in a strange way."

Actor Sion Alun Davies, who appears in a new play based on My People at Mold's Theatr Clwyd, agrees Evans probably enjoyed the notoriety.

"My granddad is actually from Rhydlewis and he remembers Caradoc Evans," he said. "He'd come back from London to visit his brother dressed in bright suits and huge, fashionable hats, which was really out of character for rural west Wales.

"He'd drive his car and purposely park in front of the chapel gates so people had trouble going in. He was a bit of a mischief-maker."

Image copyright Ceredigion County Council Image caption Evans's trademark loud suits and wide-brimmed hats set him apart in his west Wales hometown

A dark, 100-year-old book about a rural peasant class which no longer exists and a strict chapel-going culture which is rapidly dying out is not an obvious candidate for a modern stage adaptation.

Is there a danger that audiences will find it difficult to connect with the characters? No, says actor Valmai Jones: "I remember reading these stories in school and at the time it felt very, very far removed and like pure fiction to me.

"But coming back to them now, when there is so much poverty in the world and in Britain, and with the awful refugee crisis, it resonated properly with me. An awful lot of what Caradoc Evans was talking about, hypocrisy and that huge desire to look good in the eyes of the community, well that's still happening now, especially amongst politicians."

Image copyright Catherine Ashmore Image caption Sion Alun Davies in the first ever stage version of My People

"The play is set in a present-day, devout, chapel-going community and we see the book through the eyes of the minister and his deacons," said co-director Aled Pedrick.

"It shines a very present mirror and it's up to the audience to decide whether things have changed.

"Women are very much the focal point of the play and specifically the compact compartments and defined routes that they can take. Yes of course one would hope that attitudes have evolved but if you take a look at a modern Saudi Arabian community, for example, that is still very much the case."

The characters' obsession with reputation, gossip and shaming those who fail to live up to the community's often warped moral standards is also still very much alive today, says Sion Alun Davies.

'Yoda-esque'

"On Twitter and Facebook, people get called out and humiliated all the time," he added. "Wales's Alex Cuthbert was recently hounded because of his performance in the Rugby World Cup.

"There's a whole social media community out there now and you hear people gossiping and commenting all the time so you've still got those social circles in which people like to bite."

So to reiterate - a barrel of laughs My People is not. But Valmai Jones thinks Evans's roguish streak shines through in the play.

"The stories are bleak," she said. "But it was surprising when we started in the rehearsal room because I didn't realise there is so much humour in there as well. There's quite a lot of warmth too."

Image copyright Catherine Ashmore Image caption Theatr Clwyd production of My People is set in a present-day, devout, chapel-going community

"There's an immense amount of playfulness in his work," added Aled Pedrick. "There's a tongue-in-cheek quality to the way he structures language."

He is referring to the way Evans's characters speak in a version of English translated literally from the Welsh. The syntax is jumbled - "Weep you not, Rachel…. Do you dry your eyes on your apron now, my daughter" - lending what Mr Pedrick calls a "Yoda-esque quality" to their words.

"People used to say, 'the man's mad'," said writer Lyn Ebenezer, "but he was creating a new style. He knew what he was doing and I loved it."

But this too was hugely controversial at the time, with some Welsh speakers claiming that Evans - who died of heart failure at the Aberystwyth and Cardiganshire General Hospital aged 66 - was pillorying the language itself.

"I think it's a very clever technique he's managed to create," said Sion Alun Davies.

"If you translate it back into Welsh, it actually makes sense but in English it does sound a bit stupid and that's what people were worried about, that Caradoc Evans was depicting Welsh as lowly and a bit dull."

Image copyright Ceredigion County Council Image caption Caradoc Evans: purveyor of a "farrago of filth", according to the Western Mail

But as the saying goes, there is no such thing as bad publicity and Evans's status as the "best hated man in Wales" did his burgeoning literary career no harm at all.

London critics compared him to Zola, Gorky and Joyce, and Dylan Thomas later cited "the great Caradoc Evans" as a powerful influence.

So 100 years on, with chapel-going now a shadow of its former self, has Wales finally waved the white flag at its so-called treacherous son?

No quite, says author Jon Gower.

"There are still people in west Wales who can't abide the man," he said. "He was basically having a go at things which people saw as being very, very precious - things such as three-times-on-a-Sunday chapel-going and the Welsh language.

"But as far as I am concerned, I forgive him because some of his stories are among the best in the language, not just in Wales, but in the language.

Aled Pedrick agrees it is time to bury the hatchet: "I believe he should be forgiven for no other reason than he is a literary master and the communities that would have taken offence don't exist in as robust and muscular a way. We have evolved."