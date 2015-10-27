571 motorists caught on their phones in Wales
There has been a big fall in the number of motorists caught using their phone while behind the wheel but police said it was still a "serious concern".
A total of 571 mobile phone driving offences were recorded in Wales during a two-week road safety campaign, down from 914 in 2014.
Dyfed-Powys Police Deputy Chief Constable Carl Langley said: "Taking such a risk is totally unacceptable."
The enforcement campaign ran between 24 September and 7 October.
Drivers caught on the phone
- Dyfed-Powys Police - 388
- Gwent Police - 67
- North Wales Police - 59
- South Wales Police - 57