571 motorists caught on their phones in Wales

There has been a big fall in the number of motorists caught using their phone while behind the wheel but police said it was still a "serious concern".

A total of 571 mobile phone driving offences were recorded in Wales during a two-week road safety campaign, down from 914 in 2014.

Dyfed-Powys Police Deputy Chief Constable Carl Langley said: "Taking such a risk is totally unacceptable."

The enforcement campaign ran between 24 September and 7 October.

Drivers caught on the phone