Rise in older mums leads to midwife 'retirement time bomb' fears
More than 1,000 women over 40 give birth in Wales every year - the highest levels since the 1960s.
The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said there had been a steady rise in older mothers across the UK and predicted a midwife "retirement time bomb".
RCM's director for Wales, Helen Rogers, said more midwives would be needed if the trend continues.
Overall Wales has seen a 10% rise in the number of births since 2001.
Ms Rogers, said: "This year we saw all of our newly qualified students get jobs and we are aware that there are still vacancies in a number of health boards.
"This needs to be seen as a warning that we may not have our training numbers right for the future."
The RCM's State of Maternity Services Report is being launched in Parliament on Tuesday.