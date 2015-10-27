Wales

Rise in older mums leads to midwife 'retirement time bomb' fears

  • 27 October 2015
More than 1,000 women over 40 give birth in Wales every year - the highest levels since the 1960s.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said there had been a steady rise in older mothers across the UK and predicted a midwife "retirement time bomb".

RCM's director for Wales, Helen Rogers, said more midwives would be needed if the trend continues.

Overall Wales has seen a 10% rise in the number of births since 2001.

Ms Rogers, said: "This year we saw all of our newly qualified students get jobs and we are aware that there are still vacancies in a number of health boards.

"This needs to be seen as a warning that we may not have our training numbers right for the future."

The RCM's State of Maternity Services Report is being launched in Parliament on Tuesday.

