Flood warnings and alerts issued for tidal and coastal Wales

Flood warnings remain in force for coastal and estuary areas of Wales due to high tides.

Natural Resources Wales said flooding is expected at sites in Kidwelly, Carmarthenshire, Crofty, in Swansea, and the Wye estuary at Tintern and Chepstow, in Monmouthshire.

Alerts were issued for Swansea Bay, Gower, Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and north Wales.

The highest tides are expected on Wednesday night.

There are also flood alerts for the rest of the Wye estuary in Monmouthshire and for the coast from Aberthaw, Vale of Glamorgan, to the Severn Bridge.