Your Pictures: 28 October-3 November 2015
A selection of your pictures from around Wales
Aled James captured the magical Dwyryd estuary from Portmeirion in Gwynedd while on a family holiday.
Lisa Hooton captured this night time shot of the tall ship Stavros S Niarchos at Beaumaris Pier on Anglesey.
Sven the German shorthaired pointer enjoyed a walk at Llangorse Lake in the Brecon Beacons.
Happy Halloween... this spooky snap was taken by Darren Turner on the Talyllyn Railway in Gwynedd.
The vibrant colour of this tree took budding photographer Miriam Hughes' breath away, as the 14-year-old walked in Margam Country Park, Port Talbot, with her mother, Megan.
An early morning walk in the Elan Valley resulted in this photograph by Rich Evans.
Mist among the mountains in Brecon, taken by Lloyd Donovan.
Tatiana Thrush captured this image of Rhossili Bay, Gower on a walk to Worm's Head.
Pen-y-Fan, Brecon Beacons, shrouded by shadow, by Nicola Donovan.
This beautiful atumn scene at Blaencwm, Rhondda Cynon Taff was captured by Mike Doyle.
This shot of the Menai Bridge, Anglesey, at night was taken by Bleddyn Jones-Pearson.
Walkers enjoy a leafy Bute Park, Cardiff, by Helen Byrne.