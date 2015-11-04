Your Pictures: 28 October-3 November 2015

  • 4 November 2015
  • From the section Wales

A selection of your pictures from around Wales

  • Afon Dwyryd from Portmeirion, Gwynedd by Aled James.

    Aled James captured the magical Dwyryd estuary from Portmeirion in Gwynedd while on a family holiday.

  • The tall ship Stavros S Niarchos at Beaumaris Pier on Angelsey.

    Lisa Hooton captured this night time shot of the tall ship Stavros S Niarchos at Beaumaris Pier on Anglesey.

  • Sven the German shorthaired pointer enjoyed a walk at Llangorse Lake in the Brecon Beacons.

  • Clown on train.

    Happy Halloween... this spooky snap was taken by Darren Turner on the Talyllyn Railway in Gwynedd.

  • Tree with red leaves in Margam Country Park, Port Talbot.

    The vibrant colour of this tree took budding photographer Miriam Hughes' breath away, as the 14-year-old walked in Margam Country Park, Port Talbot, with her mother, Megan.

  • Horse in the Elan Valley.

    An early morning walk in the Elan Valley resulted in this photograph by Rich Evans.

  • Mist among the mountains in Brecon, taken by Lloyd Donovan from Merthyr Tydfil.

  • Rhossili Bay, Gower.

    Tatiana Thrush captured this image of Rhossili Bay, Gower on a walk to Worm's Head.

  • A shadow over Pen-y-Fan, Brecon Beacons.

    Pen-y-Fan, Brecon Beacons, shrouded by shadow, by Nicola Donovan.

  • Waterfall at Blaencwm, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

    This beautiful atumn scene at Blaencwm, Rhondda Cynon Taff was captured by Mike Doyle.

  • The Menai Bridge, Anglesey at night.

    This shot of the Menai Bridge, Anglesey, at night was taken by Bleddyn Jones-Pearson.

  • Bute Park, Cardiff.

    Walkers enjoy a leafy Bute Park, Cardiff, by Helen Byrne.