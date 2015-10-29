Fall in drug and drink hospital cases in Wales

Fewer people have needed hospital treatment for drug or alcohol problems in Wales, according to new figures released by Public Health Wales (PHW).

There has been a 5.5% drop in alcohol-related hospital admissions and a slight fall in deaths.

There were also a drop in deaths from drug misuse and poisoning.

But while young people are heeding the messages, hospital admissions for the over 50s have increased for a third year running.

Josie Smith, head of the substance misuse programme at PHW called the latest figures "hugely encouraging".

"This indicates that interventions are taking place before these substances begin to truly endanger lives.

"What the data is also telling us about problematic drug and alcohol use in Wales is that trends are changing, with a shift away by younger people, aged up to 25 years, contrasting with increases recorded in the older populations."

In 2014/15, 789 young people were treated in hospital for drug poisoning - a fall of 9.4% but hospital admissions due to drug misuse amongst the over 50s was up 7.5%.

Those with drug issues include ageing heroin users as well as misuse of prescription drugs such as valium.

The total number of people starting treatment for drug or alcohol problems was 16,922, up by 10% on 2013/14.

More than a quarter had referred themselves for help.

Nearly 4,000 had heroin problems, with by far the largest group being men in their 30s.

There were nearly 3,500 young people assessed for treatment. Cannabis is the most common substance cited by the under 25s, with 1,263 assessments in 2014-15, an increase of 2.4%.

Alcohol referrals for this age group were up slightly but had fallen by more than 43% over the last five years.

The report also shows only two cases of treatment for mephedrone (or meow meow). However, Ms Smith said there was still "widespread use," especially in south Wales.