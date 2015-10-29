Textbook delays 'disadvantage' Welsh-language maths pupils

Image copyright Thinkstock

Pupils studying maths GCSE in Welsh will be at a "huge disadvantage" because of delays translating textbooks, the body representing schools has said.

Since September, pupils in Wales have been following new maths courses.

The new English-language textbooks are already being used, but the Welsh translation is not available until May.

Publishers Hodders said it did not get exam board WJEC's translation in time. WJEC blamed the Welsh government.

'Unacceptable'

CYDAG, the body representing about 57 Welsh-medium schools, wrote to First Minister Carwyn Jones and Education Minister Huw Lewis, claiming the lack of Welsh-medium textbooks was "completely unacceptable" and "undermines the Welsh government's aim of promoting Welsh-medium education".

A Welsh government spokesman said: "We recognise the issues regarding the availability of Welsh-medium resources, and have been taking steps to significantly improve the situation for teachers and pupils."

A WJEC spokesman said: "Educational resources which require the support of public money are usually identified through a process of prioritisation led by Welsh government.

"The GCSE mathematics textbooks appeared unusually late during that process and we are therefore doing our best to accelerate the translation and editing work."

Gareth Pierce, chief executive of the WJEC, added an urgent re-think was needed about how the system works, so problems could be addressed in time for next year's tranche of new GCSE courses.