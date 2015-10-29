Head of BBC Wales gives TV gift to school in Patagonia

The head of BBC Wales has presented a digital potted history of Patagonia to schoolchildren in the region.

During a visit to mark 150 years since the Welsh settled there, director Rhodri Talfan Davies went to Ysgol yr Hendre on Thursday.

He gave children a collection of BBC Wales programmes dating back to 1962.

Mr Davies said: "I'm really delighted that this unique educational resource will now be available for future generations in Patagonia."

The 24 hours of English and Welsh language programming will be shared with pupils at Ysgol y Gaiman and Ysgol y Cwm.