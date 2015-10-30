Call to end scrums in youth rugby to curb injuries

Banning scrums in children's rugby could help cut the number of injuries in the game, an academic has said.

Dr Gethin Thomas, a coaching science lecturer, also believes children should be split by ability as young as possible.

The Irish and Welsh rugby unions suggest starting scrums at under-nine level; they start at under-10 in England and under-11 in Scotland.

But Dr Thomas said children should not be in scrums until they are 13.

The call comes after World Rugby's chief medical officer, Dr Martin Rafterty, said changes could be made to tackle laws in order to reduce the risk of concussion.

When it comes to tackling, the home nations are almost unanimous in the way they introduce it to young players.

'No reason'

They all begin with tag rugby and bring in tackling at under-nine level, except for Ireland, where they start contact a year earlier.

Dr Thomas, who lectures at Cardiff Metropolitan University and Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol, recently worked with the Rugby Football Union in England.

He said: "I wouldn't introduce scrums until 13 or 14 years old and when I spoke to a number of elite coaches, they agree.

"The same goes with lineouts - there's no reason to begin lineouts unless you can lift and individuals aren't strong enough to lift. And I think things like that could reduce injuries."

Last month, Wales and Worcester Warriors forward Jonathan Thomas was forced to retire from rugby on medical advice, after he was diagnosed with epilepsy thought to have resulted from multiple head traumas.

Wales wing George North also suffered from concussion in the run up to the World Cup, after suffering four blows to the head in a five-month period last season.